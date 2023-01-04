Petaluma police arrest teen accused of felony weapons charges, shooting
Petaluma police have arrested a teenager on suspicion of committing four felonies, including robbery, possession of a deadly weapon and felony assault with a deadly weapon, as well as negligent discharge of a firearm.
According to a news release Issued Tuesday, a shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cherry Street. officers responded to the scene of a shooting involving two cars whose drivers sped away.
They discovered a single shell casing and other evidence and determined no one had been struck by the bullet.
While the department’s investigations unit processed the scene, a juvenile victim came forward to provide evidence that helped them identify a 15-year-old suspect.
Detectives and officers took the suspect into custody Tuesday evening and later served a search warrant at his home, according to Petaluma police.
The investigation is ongoing, but police said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.”
Authorities did not release details about what prompted the other charges against the teen.
The teen’s name was not released because he is a minor.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
