Petaluma police ask for help to ID trailer theft suspect

Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help to identify someone suspected of stealing a trailer on the evening of Jan. 27.

The trailer, a 2007 Big Tex, two-axel dump-trailer, was stolen from the 100 block of Stony Point Road at around 8:30 p.m. that Wednesday, police said.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect leaving the area in a dark Chevy truck.

The trailer has a California license plate attached with the number 4JH8890, police said.

Petaluma police are asking for help identifying the truck and suspect involved with the theft of a trailer from a property on Stony Point Road Jan. 27. Photos courtesy of Petaluma Police Department.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.