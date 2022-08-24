Petaluma police find body of woman believed dead for a year

Petaluma police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Tuesday morning. Authorities believe she may have died of natural causes more than a year ago.

Police officers conducting a welfare check at a home in the 200 block of Windsor Drive found the woman at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

They were advised that 20 to 30 packages were on the front porch and no one answered the door when neighbors tried to check on the woman who had not been seen for weeks.

Officers entered the home after they were unable to reach her and they found her body in the living room. She appeared to be in advanced stages of decomposition.

Police found a second woman in a bedroom and she claimed to be the daughter of the deceased resident, according to the Police Department.

She told officers her mother died of natural causes in April 2021.

Police say the woman cooperated with investigators before being taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

Authorities launched an unattended death investigation and the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office took custody of the woman.

As of Tuesday evening authorities had not released the name of the deceased woman.

Officials determined the home was uninhabitable and a Petaluma Code Enforcement officer red-tagged the home.

Police said there are no outstanding suspects or any threat to the public.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi