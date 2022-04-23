Petaluma police find evidence from recent burglaries after arrest of Santa Rosa man driving stolen vehicle

Petaluma police said they recovered evidence Friday from recent burglaries of two Santa Rosa businesses after they arrested a man inside a stolen vehicle.

Paul Carroll, 30, of Santa Rosa was arrested just before 9:30 a.m. at Motel 6 in the 1300 block of N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma after an officer on patrol located a “suspicious vehicle” in the motel’s parking lot, according to a Nixle alert issued late Friday afternoon.

The officer checked the vehicle’s records, discovering it had been reported stolen out of Santa Rosa.

Officers apprehended Carroll, who they said had initially provided false identification, according to the alert.

In a search of the stolen vehicle, police discovered several pieces of property they suspected belonged to two businesses in Santa Rosa, along with drug paraphernalia, the alert said.

The businesses told the Petaluma Police Department that some of the property recovered had been stolen, according to the alert. Police did not immediately release the name of the businesses or details of the recovered property.

After a subsequent search of Carroll’s motel room, police said they found additional evidence connecting him to the two commercial burglaries in Santa Rosa, though details of the evidence were not provided.

The stolen property was returned to the businesses, according to police, and Carroll was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for vehicle theft, impersonation, commercial burglary, possession of stolen property, felony probation violation and possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

Petaluma police are now working with the Santa Rosa Police Department on an investigation into the stolen vehicle and burglaries.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

