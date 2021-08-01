Petaluma Police launch homicide investigation after couple found dead

The Petaluma Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a married couple was found dead in their home.

Police were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. Saturday to a home on Del Sol Way, near Del Oro Park in south Petaluma, to check on the residents, who hadn’t been heard from in a week and a half.

“Officers arrived and had to force entry into the residence,” according to a Petaluma Police Department news release. “Officers located an adult male and an adult female inside that were deceased.”

Neither resident has been identified.

The police department has launched a homicide investigation, but in a Nixle alert sent to residents said “there does not appear to be any outstanding suspects and there are no safety concerns for the neighborhood.”

*This is a developing story that may be updated as more information becomes available.