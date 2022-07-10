Petaluma police probe city’s first homicide of 2022

Petaluma police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 after a man was assaulted and later pronounced dead in a downtown roadway early Sunday.

The investigation began after a man called the Petaluma Police Department at 1:49 a.m. to report his friend had been assaulted with a baseball bat, police said in a Nixle alert.

A responding police officer went to the 100 block of Keller Street and found a man in the road who appeared to have been assaulted, according to the alert.

The officer and Petaluma Fire Department paramedics tried to give the man medical aid, but he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities, on Sunday, did not release the man’s name.

His cause of his death is under investigation, police said.

Detectives believe the person responsible for the man’s death fled the area, possibly in a vehicle, police said.

Investigators were looking for witnesses and surveillance video from nearby businesses and they planned to interview the man who reported the alleged assault, police said.

The killing was the city’s first homicide of 2022.

Police urged anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Corie Joerger at 707-778-4372.

