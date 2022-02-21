Petaluma police seek armed robbery suspect

Petaluma police asked for the public’s help on Monday locating a man who held another man at gunpoint and stole his wallet.

The armed robbery was reported shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday by the man whose wallet was stolen, Petaluma police said in a Nixle alert.

The man told police he was driving on Casa Grande Road when a man standing in front of Casa Grande High School flagged him down and asked for help.

He told police he rolled down his passenger side window and the man pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him, demanding his money and phone. The man then grabbed his wallet and left on foot.

The robbery suspect was described as a man in his 20s with dark hair, wearing a flannel shirt.

Petaluma police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 707-778-4372 or email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

