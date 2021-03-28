Petaluma River Park project secures $1 million to start first phase of construction

The effort to transform the fallow 20-acre McNear Peninsula into a public park took another step forward this week, snagging $1 million in funding for the first phase of construction.

Endowed by Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District, the matching grant both infuses the Petaluma River Park project with needed capital and permanently preserves the peninsula as open space.

The funding comes four months after the community-led nonprofit leading the project, Petaluma River Park Foundation, closed escrow on the $1.05 million property.

“We are both humbled and overjoyed to learn the Petaluma River Park’s $1M matching grant application received favorable review from their team and is now officially approved,” according to a statement from the foundation Thursday posted on Facebook. “Open space is needed now more than ever before and we cannot wait to give it to you.”

The foundation could not be reached for comment Friday.

Situated next to Steamer Landing Park and bounded by the Petaluma River, the river park is envisioned as a combined open space, event venue and gathering place estimated to cost $5 million.

Designs include a preserved wetland area, a network of trails, planted native trees, as well as an outdoor amphitheater and small craft dock.

The foundation, founded in June 2019 by a group of local artists and staffed by volunteers, has promised to incorporate community feedback into the park plans and public amenities, signaling a public outreach process sometime this year.

The park’s central location, accessible from E D Street near the heart of downtown, has earned it the nickname of Petaluma’s version of Central Park in New York City.

New developments are also planned alongside the surrounding riverfront corridor – including a space destined to become the next headquarters for Amy’s Kitchen.

