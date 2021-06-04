Petaluma woman arrested, suspected of having fentanyl and ’large amount of cash’

A Petaluma woman found in possession of more than an ounce of fentanyl and “a large amount of cash” was arrested after a traffic stop early Friday, Petaluma police said.

Krysta Schoeneweis, 35, was taken into custody near Fifth and G streets about 12:50 a.m., according to authorities. Officers searched her vehicle after determining she was on pretrial release for prior drug sales.

The fentanyl was in a hidden compartment inside the woman’s vehicle, but police didn’t give specifics on where the drugs were hidden.

She was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale and transporting drugs.

As of Friday morning, Schoeneweis was in custody at the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

