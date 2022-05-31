Petaluma woman dies after getting trapped under her car

A woman freed from under her car by the Petaluma Fire Department late Friday afternoon has died of the injuries she sustained that day, the city’s police department said Monday.

Petaluma PD has not released the name of the 72-year-old victim, pending notification of family members.

A little before 6 p.m. Friday, police officers responded to a report of an injury on Glen Eagle Drive at Country Club Drive. The fire department arrived first and found a woman pinned beneath her vehicle. She was conscious and alert at the time, police say, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest the vehicle had somehow rolled out of a driveway, onto Glen Eagle Drive, and had started down a hill. The victim attempted to give chase, fell to the ground and became trapped after getting run over by the car, according to Petaluma PD.

At this time, there are no other known involved parties.

The Petaluma Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information, is encouraged to contact Officer David Hutchinson at 707-781-1290.

― Phil Barber