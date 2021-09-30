PG&E plan to curb wildfires is working; here’s why some Sonoma County residents want it to end

A Pacific Gas & Electric Co. measure to prevent wildfires is being met with resistance after it launched in July and caused frequent outages across the Bay Area as expected, including five in Sonoma County.

Under PG&E’s Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings plan, equipment is adjusted to raise the sensitivity levels of power lines in fire-prone areas. Power will shut off whenever these lines are hit by foreign objects, like a tree branch or small animal, and that’s led to an increase in blackouts.

The measure covers more than 11,500 miles of PG&E lines across its entire service area and, in Sonoma County, includes portions of Sebastopol, Occidental, Monte Rio, Fulton, Fort Ross and Geyserville.

Since mid-August, there have been five Sonoma County outages attributed to this measure.

The most recent, on Sept. 25, occurred in Geyserville, where 534 customers lost power. Four other outages happened in the areas of Sebastopol and Occidental. The longest of them lasted about 24 hours beginning Aug. 13 but all four affected approximately 2,100 customers.

Few dispute PG&E’s endgame is necessary, given that much of Northern California is facing a drought that’s only increased the threat of wildfires. But the higher-likelihood of outages is frowned upon and has sparked debate over PG&E’s approach.

“People are paying for a service,” said Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network, a San Francisco-based advocacy group for utility users. “They’re not paying for not getting service. That’s the other kind of frustration. If people pay their bills, they think they should have reliable electricity,”

Take Jerry McCartan, who has lived between Sebastopol and Occidental for over 27 years. He said he understands PG&E’s rationale with the new measure, but believes the outages are extremely annoying and too many have already occurred this year.

“It seems like this year’s gotten a little carried away,” he said, while discussing an outage that affected his home at 2 a.m. on Sept. 15. He said it sent his wife to a relative’s house so she could make a morning Zoom call hours later.

That outage also forced Harmony Unified School District to shut down and send students home early that day.

District Superintendent Matthew Morgan added at the time that the outage affected hand-washing stations and ventilation systems, part of school COVID safety protocols.

As of Sept. 23, there have been 329 unplanned outages across PG&E’s coverage area because of the Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings plan.

“We understand the impact that losing power has on our customers’ lives, and we are working hard to reduce the outages communities are experiencing,” said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokeswoman.

Toney said his organization has received numerous complaints from consumers, mostly from those living in the Santa Cruz Mountains region.Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, a South Bay Democrat whose district includes Santa Cruz County, last week urged PG&E to review its process.

In a letter to PG&E, she wrote “While I appreciate the utility’s long-overdue attention to wildfire prevention, safety need not necessarily come at the expense of reliability. Unexpected and days-long outages are more than an inconvenience. They pose their own health and safety risks, particularly for the elderly and those living in more isolated areas, and the current situation cannot become the new normal.”

When contacted, Terrie Prosper, a spokesperson for the California Public Utilities Commission, told The Press Democrat that, “We are looking into the issue to ensure that PG&E is operating its system in accordance with rules, regulations and best safety and reliability practices.”

North Bay residents already face electricity loss whenever power safety shutoffs are enacted during major weather events that increase the threat of fires. This most recently occurred Sept. 20 when customers in Napa and Solano counties lost electricity during a gusty wind event.

Area residents also contend with weather that cause sudden blackouts, or may force preemptive shutoffs due to warm periods that put stress on the state electrical grid.

PG&E officials say the latest measure is among many steps it’s implementing to prevent wildfires and it’s contributed to a 50% drop from the three-year average of ignitions that usually lead to fires. That actual number wasn’t immediately available.

Other steps are in place to reduce planned shutoffs.

Last week, PG&E announced it had completed an underground utility project that should prevent shutoffs to 11,000 Sonoma County customers during major weather events.