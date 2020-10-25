PG&E cutting power to about 23,000 Sonoma County customers; high winds expected Sunday night

PG&E plans to cut power to more than 23,000 Sonoma County customers on Sunday, during a preemptive power shut-off to reduce the risk of its power lines igniting a wildfire during expected dangerous weather conditions developing tonight.

The utility said Sunday 23,464 residential and commercial customers countywide are likely to lose their electricity starting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and power should be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday. About 46,000 local residents are expected to be affected.

To see whether you may be affected, visit PG&E’s power alerts website.

As of Sunday morning, National Weather Service is still forecasting an “extreme” wind event in Northern California that poses fire threats, but Pacific Gas & Electric Co. said favorable changes in the company’s own computer weather modeling prompted the 50% reduction in planned power outages.

Across its entire California service area, PG&E now said 361,000 customers in 36 counties and 17 tribal communities are expected to be unplugged, more than 100,000 fewer than the 466,000 customers the utility had previously announced could be included in shut-offs. The utility started to turn off power in other areas such the northern Sierra region at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“Based on the our meteorologists’ analysis of the model, they determined that the conditions had improved for approximately 105,000 customers,” PG&E spokeswoman Melissa Subbotin said Sunday morning.

PG&E said it plans to power down parts of its electrical network due to a significant offshore wind event expected to arrive Sunday evening. Dry humidity levels, the utilility said, coupled with "the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far“ will cause ”high risk of catastrophic wildfires.“

Duane Dykema, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Monterey, said Sunday the wind in the North Bay should begin picking up Sunday afternoon, but the strongest wind gusts are expected to come late at night until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Monday morning. Gusts could reach 70 mph in the highest elevations and 50 mph in the valleys and near the coast, Dykema said.

“That’s one of the reasons this event is more dangerous that some of the previous events this season,” he said. “There’ll be more widespread impact, a bigger area than most of our previous events, which were mainly up in the hills.”

Wind speeds are forecasted to be the strongest of the year, though maybe not as strong as the winds that led to the devastating 2017 North Bay wildfires. Wind speed will gradually decrease during the day Monday, though remaining fairly strong in the hills, Dykema said.

That’s why the weather service’s wind advisory and the red flag warning for the lower elevations is set to expire at 11 a.m. Monday. But Dykema said the red flag warning for the North Bay mountainous area will continue into Tuesday morning and it might even be extended until the afternoon.

“The winds will still remain gusty up there for 24 hours,” he said.

Dykema said daytime temperatures Monday are expected to be mild in the low 70s, because the weather system triggering the wind event is coming out of Western Canada. He said that system is creating an upper-level trough in the Great Basin, causing high pressure to develop to the north and east.

“The winds generally move high to low pressure so that’s what drives these offshore winds, the north to northeast winds,” he said. “That high pressure to our east is forecasted to be strongest late tonight. That’s why the winds will peak at that time.”

