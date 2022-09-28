PG&E crews work overnight to restore power to part of Rohnert Park neighborhood

Pacific Gas & Electric crews worked overnight to restore power to part of a Rohnert Park neighborhood that lost power Tuesday evening.

One hundred ninety customers in F Section off Golf Course Road lost power at 6:12 p.m., according to Karly Hernandez, a PG&E spokesperson.

Crews were able to restore power to all but 66 customers, who will likely remain without power until 1 p.m., Hernandez said.

PG&E’s preliminary investigation revealed the cause may be related to an underground equipment failure, she said.

“While power is out, drivers are reminded to observe all road safety rules,” the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a Nixle alert.

