PG&E outage zaps power for more than 5,000 near Sebastopol

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 30, 2021, 1:57PM
More than 5,000 homes and businesses in the Sebastopol area lost power Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

The outage, which began just after 9 a.m., was caused by two electrical wires touching due to slack in the line, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

PG&E crews fixed the problem, near the intersection of Healdsburg and Live Oak avenues, and restored power for all of the 5,149 affected customers just before noon, Contreras said.

