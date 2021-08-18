Subscribe

PG&E: Rohnert Park power outage caused by balloon

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 18, 2021, 10:35AM
An outage that zapped power for nearly 3,000 homes and businesses on Tuesday in Rohnert Park and Cotati was caused by a balloon floating into a power line, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials said.

When metallic balloons touch power lines, they sometimes “conduct electricity and cause an outage,” which was likely the case on Tuesday, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

The outage started around 3:45 p.m. and affected about 2,820 PG&E customers, Contreras said.

PG&E crews restored power for groups of homes and businesses throughout the afternoon. All the affected customers had power by 9 p.m., according to Contreras.

The outage was not related to PG&E’s preemptive power shutdowns that began Tuesday evening across 18 California counties, including Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino, officials said.

The utility shut off power for about 50,000 customers in an effort to reduce the risk of its electric equipment sparking more wildfires, according to Contreras. The shutdowns came as forecasters predicted dry and windy conditions Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

