PG&E, Sonoma Clean Power at odds over remote grids

The two key players in Sonoma County’s electrical grid agree that small banks of solar panels are often safer than electric power lines in areas of dense foliage. But they’re at odds over who should decide how and when specific customers go solar.

In July, Sonoma Clean Power — a “community choice” organization that helps to direct PG&E customers toward renewable energy sources — contested a bid by the utility giant to unilaterally determine when it can move customers to remote grid systems.

Remote grids replace a utility line’s final distribution segments with a small array of solar panels, a battery for storage and a propane generator in case the first two fail.

“Up to now, it has always been an option,” said Neal Reardon, Sonoma Clean Power’s director of regulatory affairs. “PG&E would go to a customer and say, ‘Bill, we want to take you off the grid. It won’t change your monthly cost.’ Now they want to notify you they’re taking you off the grid. What that does for property value, who knows? You’re basically losing the right to service on your property.”

At least two other entities, the California Public Utilities Commission’s Public Advocates Office and the Rural County Representatives of California, also opposed the request.

Reardon admitted the odds might be stacked against Sonoma Clean Power because there is precedent for PG&E’s request. Last February, the California Public Utilities Commission approved a similar bid by the state’s other huge electricity provider, Southern California Edison. Edison’s “advice letter” to the utilities commission clearly stated that if customers refuse the switch to remote grid, they would be electing to remove themselves from the network altogether.

“In that instance,” Southern California Edison wrote in its letter, “if the customer is not served by added facilities, the customer would be responsible for finding alternate power resources.”

PG&E had previously gained an inroad to remote grids (the utilities commission approved their request in March 2021), but had asked only for the right to negotiate such transitions with customers. When Edison received permission to make those determinations on its own, PG&E attempted to follow suit.

The commission gave itself 120 days from Sonoma Clean Power’s July 12 protest to resolve the dispute, but could elect to take additional time.

It’s an issue that has little immediate application, but promises to be of increasing importance in the months and years to come.

Remote grid sites are a response to wildfire risk. All of the major North Bay fires of October 2017 are believed to have been sparked by trees falling onto overhead power lines, most of them maintained by PG&E. Keeping vegetation away from electrical lines in isolated areas can be expensive. So while stand-alone grids don’t make sense for large developments, the utility companies argue they are safer and more cost effective for some properties.

Reardon, the Sonoma Clean Power executive, agrees. But he doesn’t believe PG&E should be making that decision for customers.

“They say it’s a good thing for society. And if it all works, it is,” Reardon said. “What we don’t know is, will that system operate as efficiently as the grid? And will it be solar storage or generator? Will they be creating even more danger for themselves and neighbors if they’re running a propane generator.”

Because remote grids are a recent utility strategy, there isn’t a lot of data to support either side of the argument.

PG&E’s first remote system was up and running in June 2021 in Briceburg, a rugged area on the road from Mariposa to Yosemite Valley. About 1.4 miles of distribution line had been destroyed there in the 2019 Briceburg Fire. Rather than rebuilding, PG&E designed a stand-alone grid.

The results have been promising, according to someone who works for the company that built, installed and maintains the system.

Jenna Herzog, director of sales and marketing for BoxPower, said the Briceburg remote grid, which serves five customers (including a Bureau of Land Management visitor center), has hit 99.9% power reliability since it went live. And 99% of the power has come from renewable energy, with only 1% driven by propane. Over the lifetime of the system so far, the generators have run for just 39½ hours, mostly in the winter months, when fire risk is low.

And this reliability endured, Herzog emphasized, even as Mariposa County was hit with a historic winter storm in December 2021, an equally historic heat wave in August 2021 and the Oak Fire, which burned only a few miles from Briceburg in August.