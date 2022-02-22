PG&E, Sonoma County prosecutors may be near deal on criminal charges over Kincade fire

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and Sonoma County prosecutors are nearing an agreement that could settle the criminal charges against the company over its role in the 2019 Kincade fire.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste paused Tuesday’s scheduled preliminary hearing until Monday to give the two sides more time to negotiate.

The hearing had been scheduled for 15 days. Tuesday would have marked the third day of testimony. The purpose of the hearing is to present evidence for Urioste to determine whether there is enough probable cause to bring the case to trial.

Sonoma County prosecutors are pursuing 30 felony and misdemeanor charges against California’s investor-owned electrical utility for its role in the fire, which scorched more than 77,000 acres, displaced nearly 200,000 people and destroyed 174 homes.

PG&E has denied criminal culpability but has accepted a finding from Cal Fire that its line sparked the flames. The company pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges had pledged to fight them in court.

Representatives from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday’s developments.

In statement released to The Press Democrat, company officials said both sides had asked for a continuance.

“Today the Sonoma County District Attorney and PG&E asked for a conuance of the preliminary hearing until next week while the parties engage in settlement discussions,” the statement says. “In the meantime, PG&E continues our work to make our system safer every day and make it right by working to resolve claims stemming from past fires.”

Prosecutors had begun laying out their evidence that PG&E was criminally responsible for the fire on Feb. 8 and 9, then adjourned until Tuesday.

Testimony during the first two days focused on on a utility tower left energized on an exposed ridge in the Mayacamas Mountains.

One of those who testified was Gary Uboldi, a former Cal Fire investigator who was among the first on the scene after the fire started on Oct. 23, 2019.

Uboldi testified that it was clear from the very beginning that the tower had sparked the blaze. He also testified the conditions were similar to the causes of 2016 blaze, the Sawmill fire, in the same area, which he also investigated.

Cables attached to the tower were “rocking back and forth like a pendulum” in the high winds the night of the fire’s start, he said.

During cross examination, PG&E attorney, Jonathan Kravis identified a series of inspections of the transmission line, including one in February and one in May 2019, before the Kincade fire, in which utility employees had found the equipment in good condition. He argued the 2016 Sawmill fire, which began from a cable that came off the side of a wooden electrical pole, not a tower, had few similarities with the Kincade fire.

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s office charged PG&E with eight felony counts and 22 misdemeanor counts stemming from injuries and air quality damage from the fire.

Among the charges is a novel attempt to prosecute the utility for environmental crimes by holding it accountable for the emission of ash, smoke and particulate matter.

Prosecutors have held up firefighters, adults and an unnamed minor as victims who suffered great bodily injury.

In a brief filed Feb. 4, prosecutors announced they would present evidence of five victims who suffered respiratory and cardiac impacts from the wildfire smoke. Four victims were hospitalized and one died within months of the fire, the brief states.

The Kincade fire began Oct. 23, 2019, and grew to 77,758 acres, burning for two weeks and triggering the largest mass evacuation in county history at more than 190,000 people.

Flames threatened Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor and northeast Santa Rosa. The blaze destroyed 174 homes and a total of 370 structures, including winery and farm buildings.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.