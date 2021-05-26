PG&E to pay Sonoma County, four cities total of $31 million in Kincade fire settlement

PG&E will pay $31 million to Sonoma County and the cities of Santa Rosa, Windsor, Cloverdale and Healdsburg for damages incurred by the 2019 Kincade fire, the largest wildfire in county history and one responsible for the loss of more than 170 homes.

The vast majority of those funds, about 82% of what is left after legal expenses are deducted, will go to the county, as the fire did its worst damage in the unincorporated area.

The county and four cities announced the settlement Wednesday morning, a day after court proceedings continued in a separate, criminal case filed by Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch against the utility over its role in sparking the blaze.

The civil case which led to the settlement was litigated by John Fiske, a San Diego attorney who specializes in wildfire litigation.

Cal Fire ruled in July 2020 that PG&E transmission lines had sparked the 77,758-acre blaze on the hot, dry and windy day of Oct. 23, 2019. It erupted in The Geysers area of the Mayacamas Mountains in northeastern Sonoma County.

The fire threatened communities in Geyserville, Healdsburg, Windsor and Santa Rosa, ultimately destroying 174 homes and 200 other structures.

The extreme weather conditions and westward path of the blaze spurred Sheriff Mark Essick to order the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people in an area stretching from east of Highway 101 to the Sonoma Coast. It was the largest mass evacuation in county history.

Cal Fire investigators traced the start of the fire to a broken piece of equipment on a PG&E high voltage transmission line that remained energized during high-risk fire weather that had prompted the utility to turn off electricity in other parts of its grid.

The county and cities filed their lawsuit on Nov. 17, 2020 and the settlement was reached within six months, which Fiske called an unusually quick resolution from an investor-owned utility.

“PG&E was ready willing and able to engage in negotiations after CalFire had issued its findings and determinations,” Fiske said. “We think it’s a very fair and reasonable resolution,” he said.

The funds should hit county and city coffers in June or July, Fiske said, and the settlement agreement puts no restrictions on how the Board of Supervisors and city councils spend the money.

