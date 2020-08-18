PG&E tool shows estimated time of power shutoffs
If you’re concerned about losing power during the rolling outages, PG&E has a tool that allows you to see the estimated time that you’ll be without electricity.
The tool requires you to know your outage block number, which you can find by entering your address here. Once you know that number, you can see the estimated shutoff time here.
Outage block number 50 is exempt from blackouts, according to ABC7News.
Rolling outages, which are likely through Wednesday, occur when the California Independent System Operator determines there isn’t enough energy available to meet the demand. The ISO recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees, avoiding using major appliances and unplugging unused electronics during the day to conserve energy.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: