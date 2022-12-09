Subscribe

Photos: Holiday lights in Sonoma County

See how several homes in Sonoma County are celebrating the holidays with dazzling light displays.|
December 9, 2022, 1:05PM
It’s the most festive time of the year, and several homes in Sonoma County are celebrating the holidays with dazzling light displays.

Click through the gallery above to see photos of several bright and shining holiday homes submitted by Press Democrat readers.

To see a map of where to find Sonoma County lights go to bit.ly/3PdBCJs.

Do you have a great holiday display this year? Send a jpg photo together with your address to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com and add your address to our holiday lights map!

