Santa Rosa-based company Keysight Technologies hopes to help close the gender gap in engineering with its annual Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, held Saturday at its Fountaingrove Parkway headquarters.

Only 8.9% of U.S. women with a STEM bachelor’s degree worked in engineering, according to the latest available data from the National Science Foundation.

Keysight, the world’s largest electronics measurement company, invited local sixth though 12th grade students to compete in hands-on contests to engage more girls in engineering. It’s held the event each year since 2004.