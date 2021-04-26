Pickup truck crashes through fence, barely misses house in Stony Point Road collision

Two Santa Rosa men were injured in a collision on Stony Point Road early Monday in which one of their vehicles smashed through the fence of a home and collided with a third vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 6:15 a.m., a red Toyota pickup truck traveling east on Scenic Avenue blew through a stop sign at Stony Point, according to CHP officer Kimberly Lemons, who was at the scene.

The Toyota was t-boned by a white Dodge Ram pickup traveling north on Stony Point, where the speed limit is 50 mph. The Dodge then hurtled through a stout wooden fence at 4182 Stony Point, uprooting a tree stump in the front yard before crashing into a minivan.

Both men were sent to the hospital.

“This is definitely not the way I wanted to start my Monday,” said the minivan’s owner, who lives at the residence and would not give her name, citing privacy reasons.

The driver of the Toyota, who ran the stop sign, was Cesar Lopez, 21, who suffered a gash on his forehead, and exhibited signs of a concussion, according to authorities.

“He got his bell rung,” said Lemons, who noted that there was no smell of alcohol or other signs of impairment.

The driver of the Dodge was Layne Lyssy, 56. After destroying the fence, his truck crashed into the resident’s minivan, which suffered minor damage.

“It missed, thank God,” said the owner of the minivan, who noted that her family has had to replace that fence numerous times in the past 15 years.

Her son, who gave his name as Mike, had just gotten out of bed, he said, “when I heard it, and saw the smoke, and came out here in my shorts.”

Mike said that, on previous occasions when vehicles have crashed into the fence, his father has asked the county to install a guardrail. “But they say it’s not warranted.”

“This fence has been taken down five times. I don’t know how it’s not warranted,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.