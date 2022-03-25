Pioneer Tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County destroyed by fire

The 200-foot-tall Pioneer Tree at Samuel P. Taylor State Park in Marin County caught on fire and collapsed Thursday, park officials said.

The iconic tree was one of the park’s few remaining old growth coastal redwoods.

Marin County Fire Department received reports of a fire in the Lagunitas park about 11:25 a.m. Thursday, according to a California State Parks Facebook post.

Approximately half an acre of land was burned in the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The Pioneer Tree and Cross Marin Trails are closed until further notice due to the fire. The public is advised to stay clear of the area. The rest of the park remains open.

“State Parks is devastated by the loss of this much beloved redwood tree,” California State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a news release. “I saw the collapsed tree in person and know how much it pains all of us who treasure these ancient giants who have lived thousands of years.”

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.