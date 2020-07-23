Plan to drop James Monroe’s name from elementary school postponed

The Santa Rosa City School Board voted late Wednesday not to immediately drop the name James Monroe from a Marlow Road elementary school campus, but agreed to create a community committee to study renaming school.

Board trustee Omar Medina had proposed to eliminate the name of the nation’s fifth president, a slaveholder, from the school and rename it for George Ortiz, a civil rights leader and patron of local Latino empowerment. Ortiz died in January at the age of 85.

Citing a recent, racial reckoning in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May and a subsequent national push to remove the names of Confederate leaders, slave holders and supporters of white supremacy from civic buildings and public spaces, Medina had urged the board to move immediately on his proposal that both fast tracked board policy on naming schools and sought an immediate change at Monroe.

Medina argued his request to make an advisory committee optional rather than mandatory fit with past practices by district officials, citing the naming of a board room at the district office after former trustees Frank Pugh and Bill Carle without any input from an community group.

“My ask is specifically around renaming the school (for) George Ortiz,” he said. “I’m not asking for recommendations.”

But there was significant public and board pushback – not necessarily for renaming a school for Ortiz, but for the timing and pace of the proposals. On the same night the multi-faceted school naming items were on the agenda, the board approved its 81-page return to school plan, as well as working agreements with unions representing both teachers and classified staff related to coronavirus safety measures.

“I’m all for honoring George Ortiz. I am not a fan of slaveholding dead presidents,” trustee Ed Sheffield said. “I think we need to at least signal, in the spirit in the times that we are living in, the zeitgeist, make some kind of commitment that we are going to make these kind of changes.”

But the way the proposal came to the board was out of sync with how such changes should be considered, board members said.

“We put the cart before the horse,” Sheffield said.

Board members unanimously rejected the proposal to make an advisory committee optional, saying it flew in the face of the district’s push for more community engagement, not less, but did vote to change the word “citizen” to “community.”

Saying the creation of an advisory committee to study name changes falls under her purview, Superintendent Diann Kitamura vowed to consult with principals at both James Monroe and Luther Burbank schools related to the creation of study groups and provide the board with an update at their Aug. 12 meeting. Trustee Alegria De La Cruz on July 8 suggested changing the name of Luther Burbank to Dolores Huerta Elementary.

A task likely to fall to the as-yet-created committee is likely getting to the bottom of the true origins of the Monroe’s name. While the school now bears the name of fifth American president, the name “James” was added to Monroe Elementary school more than a quarter-century ago despite no indication that President Monroe had anything to do with the school. The Monroe District was annexed to Santa Rosa City Schools in 1950.

