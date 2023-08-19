Plane makes emergency landing in Windsor, pilot OK

A pilot emerged unhurt Saturday afternoon after making an emergency landing in a vineyard near Eastside Road and Flora Marie Lane in Windsor.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office dispatched its Henry 1 helicopter, which verified from the air that the pilot was safely out of the plane, according to a Redcom dispatch official.

A Press Democrat staff member at the scene of the landing said the plane appeared to be a Cessna.

No word yet on why the plane went down or where it may have taken off from.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

