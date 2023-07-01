A classic car showroom and planned museum dedicated entirely to Packard cars held a special gathering for collectors and fans of the luxury 20th century vehicles Friday in Rohnert Park.

The Packard Geissler Automobile Museum, at 207 Southwest Blvd., houses the private car collection of Ralph Geissler, an 84-year-old German immigrant who began collecting the cars after learning they were “the best American made.”

Geissler’s successful art career and investments in real estate and oil earned him his fortune that eventually funded his car collection.

“It’s outstanding that this man would share his collection with the world,” said Jody Wall, who was visiting from Georgia for the national meetup of Packard owners. “If you have an interest in cars, you should look at the Packard club, you should look at the various Packard museums, I think there’s something for everyone.”

The gathering coincided with the final day of The Packard Club’s 56th annual national meet, in Rohnert Park this year. The museum was open to American Packard Club members who were coming from the event.

“I’m proud of (the cars), and that’s why I opened the museum, to show to people, especially the younger generation,” Geissler said.

The Packard was a symbol of high class in the early 20th century. Geissler described it as the “American Rolls-Royce.”

Among the famed owners: actors Charlie Chaplin, Gary Cooper and Clark Gable, and pioneering pilot Charles Lindbergh.

A range of Packards was on display Friday, dating from 1918 to 1942. Each car was accompanied by a plaque showing the name, year, body type, chassis, engine and original sticker price.

“Mechanically and stylistically they were very innovative and advanced of their time, which makes the cars very special,” said Albert Mach, who runs the museum.

There were 16 cars in the showroom, with more parked outside from the meet earlier that day at the Rohnert Park Community Center.

The new museum is adding to the collection, where they restore cars in the shop located in back of the museum. According to Mach, it takes at least a year of restoration before a car is added to the showroom.

“ As we put it all together he (Geissler) was talking about it being a museum,” said Tim Matthews, a mechanic specializing in paint and finish who works at the museum. “We had a hard time picturing it but as it all came together it is definitely a museum.”

A viewing section dedicated to showing movies about the history of Packards and classics cars was set up at the front of the museum.

“I wanted to have something here that attracts people,” Geissler said. “When I came here it was very small and just starting out, and I think people would be proud to say that we’ve got an old car museum in Rohnert Park.”

Geissler had hoped to open the museum on Rohnert Park’s southern edge several years ago, but the opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m hoping it will bring this area up, I know we are in a low income area … I would hope it brings some class to Rohnert Park,” Brian Alves said. Alves manages the shopping center where the museum is located.

The exact date the museum will be open to the public is not yet finalized, due to pending permits.

“Ultimately I would love it to be opened up where whether it was the public, or school field trips … it’s definitely something people should see,” Matthews said.

