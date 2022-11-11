The plan to redevelop the historic 945-acre Sonoma Developmental Center property in Glen Ellen bounded toward the finish line this week, when the county Planning Commission forwarded an environmental impact report and site-specific plan to the Board of Supervisors with only modest recommended changes.

The alterations urged by the Planning Commission include bumping the number of required lower-income units from 283 to 362; adding 50-foot setbacks to Mill Creek where it runs through the property, and increasing the setbacks along Sonoma Creek from 50 to 100 feet. Other changes would shift some development from the northeast portion of the property to the southeast; and clarify limits on particular models of housing.

In the recommended plan, 40-60% of residential units will be multi-family housing, 20-40% will go to single-family attached units (town houses and duplexes) and 10-30% to single-family detached houses.

“This has been a lengthy process, because we wanted to get this right,” said Bradley Dunn, policy manager for Permit Sonoma. “We’re really excited to move a project that brings desperately needed middle-class-workforce and affordable housing to Sonoma Valley. And that’s our goal here. This will bring housing for hundreds of working-class Sonoma Valley residents.”

The overall amount of housing at SDC remains untouched in the documents the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will evaluate on Dec. 16.

Some advocates of lower density were buoyed by what they saw as a recommendation to reduce the total number of units from 1,000 to 850. But whichever firm is selected by the California Department of General Services to develop the property could add up to 150 additional units by meeting certain eligibility requirements, Dunn said.

The proposal to allow as many as 1,000 housing units — plus a potential 120-room hotel, shops and offices — in an area of sparse population is what led Greg Carr, the planning commissioner for District 1, which includes SDC, to cast the only no vote.

“The amount of development included, that’s the biggest objection,” Carr told The Press Democrat. “And that reflects the way most of the folks in the district feel. Pretty much 100% of the community has one opinion on this.”

The commission made a lot of good changes to the specific plan, Carr said. Those include expansion of the wildlife corridor, increasing the percentage of affordable housing units, scaling down the footprints of houses and introducing a five-year review. But he doesn’t understand why his four fellow commissioners felt compelled to agree to 1,000 units.

“Never in the hearings did I hear any rationale for that,” Carr said, referring to roughly 18 hours of discussion over four epic meetings. “It sort of left me thinking, ‘What’s going on here?’ I’m hoping the board, if it does the same, will at least express to the community why they feel it’s so important.”

Housing, and especially affordable housing, is of course important to this region, and to Sonoma Valley. The question is how much of it should be market-rate, and whether this all-but-abandoned campus, which abuts to Jack London State Park, is the place for it.

It is an appropriate spot, according to Efren Carrillo, vice president of housing development for Burbank Housing and a former member Sonoma County Supervisor.

“We believe that the proposed plan responds to the statewide and localized housing affordability crisis that remains persistent,” Carrillo said during public comment at the Oct. 27 Planning Commission meeting.

But many who live near the former institution for the developmentally disabled, which operated from 1891-2018, are convinced a development the size of a small town is a bad fit there.

That would include the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission, a joint advisory agency tasked with helping to guide local planning in the valley. The commission voted unanimously to reject the SDC environmental impact report and specific plan, arguing that the project is too big and includes too many units, that the financial feasibility is questionable, the EIR inadequate and the unknowns too plentiful.

Arthur Dawson, a local historical consultant and a former ecologist at Sonoma Ecology Center, favors an alternative that emphasizes historic preservation and calls for 450 housing units. The county and the firm that prepared the EIR, Dhayat & Bhatia, ultimately rejected that alternative.

Dawson said most people he knows in Sonoma Valley would eagerly partner with the county if it scaled down the project. “We don’t want to be in a fight with the county or state,” he said. “It’s a lost opportunity. We’re being ignored.”