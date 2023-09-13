A cat left behind at the Point Arena Lighthouse in Mendocino County is now a viral sensation, thanks to a TikTok last week that has been viewed more than a quarter of a million times.

#pointareana #arenamina #mendocinocounty ♬ Acoustic Folk Instrumental - Yunusta @alwaysmorethannecessary Being an adult orphan, with no living family, I’ve always carved out space and belonging. When that gets tiresome, I think of animals like Mina who do the same, who choose bravery and love despite a past of rejection and hurt. May we all be a little more vulnerable to make room for love. ❤️ Thank you Point Arena Lighthouse staff for being Mina’s chosen family. #lighthouse

The cat, adopted by the lighthouse staff after she was abandoned by her owner on the property six years ago and named Arena Mina, is a local celebrity with her own Instagram account and is one of the lighthouse’s official guest relations managers.

Last week, TikTok user @alwaysmorethannecessary documented her experience with Mina in a heartwarming video that’s left many commenters in tears.

The user, who goes by Tracy and describes herself in the video as a 50-year-old “adult orphan” on her first solo vacation, heard about fellow orphan Mina while visiting the lighthouse and made it her mission to find the cat.

In the video, she eventually locates Mina sitting by the lighthouse’s residential lodges, and the cat walks right up to her and begins to purr as Tracy pets her.

In voice-over, Tracy talks about how she wanted to meet Mina, whom she calls “fearless,“ and she thanks the staff at the lighthouse for being Mina’s chosen family in the video’s description.

The lighthouse gift shop sells two books about the cat as well as a postcard, stuffed kitty and a sticker featuring the unofficial mascot.

Get more information on the Point Arena Lighthouse at pointarenalighthouse.com.