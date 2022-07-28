Point Fire burns at least 50 acres along Highway 37

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has so far consumed at least 50 acres near Sears Point Wednesday evening.

The Point Fire is burning along Highway 37, according to Cal Fire.

The #PointFire burned very quickly, consuming about 50 acres and lots of cow pies. Forward progress stopped. @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/MR4gqttMZX — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) July 28, 2022

The fire is burning in a dry grass field and no structures appear to be threatened, according to a reporter at the scene.

Eastbound traffic is moving slowly along Highway 37 but westbound traffic doesn’t appear to be affected.

This is a developing story.

#PointFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 50 acres, and 0% contained. No evacuations at this time. If driving in the area use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/abvx92CYOY — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 28, 2022

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi