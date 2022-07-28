Point Fire burns at least 50 acres along Highway 37
Firefighters are battling a blaze that has so far consumed at least 50 acres near Sears Point Wednesday evening.
The Point Fire is burning along Highway 37, according to Cal Fire.
The fire is burning in a dry grass field and no structures appear to be threatened, according to a reporter at the scene.
Eastbound traffic is moving slowly along Highway 37 but westbound traffic doesn’t appear to be affected.
This is a developing story.
