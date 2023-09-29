One man was found dead and another unconscious at a Willits home early Thursday, according to police.

No foul play is suspected.

On Thursday around 12:35 a.m., a woman arrived at the lobby of the Willits Police Department to report a medical emergency, according to police in a news release.

She told police that she had gone to an associate’s home and discovered two men unconscious and unresponsive.

When first responders arrived, they discovered a 60-year-old man lying on the front porch of the residence. At the scene, medical personnel confirmed the man was dead. There were no apparent injuries or cause of death, according to police.

Inside, officers found a 41-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom, according to the release. He showed no signs of injury and was transported to Adventist Health Howard Memorial Hospital in Willits.

Police are investigating the unattended death.

They said the dead man’s name will not be released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Willits police urged anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Officer Cody Pearson at 707-459-6122.

