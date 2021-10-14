Police: 1 suspect arrested, 1 at large in Windsor Walmart burglary

Windsor police have arrested a suspect and are looking for a second one in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in medications from a Walmart.

A deputy was patrolling the Walmart parking lot on Hembree Lane on Tuesday when an employee flagged him down, the Windsor Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The worker said a man and woman “had just stolen a large quantity of over-the-counter medications and were last seen running through the Walmart parking lot,” police said.

The deputy arrested a woman who he saw “attempting to discard some of the stolen merchandise” in the parking lot, police said.

Several deputies looked for the man but couldn’t find him. Investigators are working to identify him, the department said.

Police described him as 20 to 35 years old with short hair and said he was wearing a white t-shirt, gold jewelry, gray sweatpants, tan sandals and a dark Under Armour backpack.

The woman, Diahletris Zuree Simpson, 29, of Oakland, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, grand theft, burglary and possession of stolen property.

Police found a white Volvo SUV in the parking lot that they believe was connected to the suspects. There were hundreds of unopened boxes of medication worth several thousands of dollars inside, police said.

The Windsor Police Department is asking anyone with information about the case to call 707-838-1234.

