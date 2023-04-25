Police: 2 Rohnert Park men arrested after drugs, gun found in residence, near children

Police arrested two Rohnert Park men last week after they found fentanyl, narcotics and a gun in their apartment, in close proximity to one of the men’s children, authorities said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety conducted a probation search Thursday of Christian Baca, 25, at his residence in the 7200 block of Camino Colegio, according to a news release from the agency.

Baca’s roommate, Alexander Lane-Carroll, 24, and the roommate’s 2- and 4-year-old children were in the apartment during the search.

Police found suspected fentanyl pills and prescription narcotics packaged for sale, various calibers of ammunition, handgun magazines and a “large amount” of cash in Baca’s bedroom, according to the release.

Narcotics were found in the kitchen, which police said was easily accessible for the two children.

Authorities found a stolen and loaded handgun in “direct proximity” to the 4-year-old’s bed, the release states.

Baca was arrested on suspicion of seven charges, including having a controlled substance for sale and child endangerment. Lane-Carroll was suspected of child endangerment, having a controlled substance for sale and grand theft of a firearm.

Both were booked into the Sonoma County jail.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the two children were released to a family member.

