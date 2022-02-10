3 Santa Rosa ice hockey players arrested in Reno on suspicion of sexual assault, removed from team

Three members of the Santa Rosa Growlers ice hockey team were arrested Saturday in Nevada on suspicion of sexual assault, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office booking logs, and have since been removed from the team.

Dominic Jones, 34; Josiah Nikkel, 30; and Moses Matthews III, 33, were arrested by Reno Police Department officers and charged with sexual assault.

Matthews III was charged separately for suspicion of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, in addition to suspicion of capturing, distributing or displaying an image of a private area of another person, according to booking logs.

Following their arrest, the three have been permanently removed from the team, according to Blake Johnson, the team captain.

“We the Santa Rosa Growlers, want to express our deepest sympathies to the victim of a crime that occurred in Reno last weekend,” Johnson said Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

The Senior A ice hockey team, made up of adult amateur players whose junior eligibility ran out at age 21, plays its home games at Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa.

The team was in Reno for two games Friday and Saturday against the Reno Ice Raiders, according to their game schedule. The three were arrested around 3:40 p.m. ahead of their Saturday game scheduled for 8 p.m.

“Finding the right words for this is nearly impossible,” Johnson said. “We’re still trying to gather any information and process it all ourselves.”

The three Growlers players traveled to Reno on their personal time a day before last weekend's games and were involved in an incident Thursday night, Johnson said.

The actions of Jones, Nikkel and Matthews III “very strongly violate“ the Santa Rosa Growlers Code of Conduct, according to Johnson.

“The team was not informed of the incident or details prior to our first game on Friday and we regret that these players were allowed to play for us that evening,” Johnson said. “We as a team and a club do not take sexual assault or any of the charges lightly and this news is both shocking and deeply concerning for all parties involved and their families.”

