Man dies after police chase ends in fiery crash near Healdsburg

A man died in a fiery crash near Healdsburg on Sunday morning after he fled a California Highway Patrol officer who was trying to pull him over for speeding, authorities said.

The crash triggered the closure of Westside Road in both directions south of Healdsburg, near Sweetwater Springs Road. Road blocks remained in place early Sunday afternoon while authorities investigated the scene.

Westside Road is closed south of Healdsburg because of a fatal crash. The CHP said a driver in a Mercedes died after he crashed into a tree along Westside while an officer chased him. The pursuit began when the officer saw the driver speeding on Hwy 101 in the Geyserville area. pic.twitter.com/lS4vI2kQfc — Matt Pera (@Matt__Pera) March 20, 2022

The incident began shortly before 10 a.m., when a CHP officer monitoring traffic on Highway 101 in the Geyserville area spotted a Mercedes-Benz sedan going about 130 mph on the southbound side of the freeway, according to CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

The officer, who was on the northbound side when his radar gun read the car’s speed, tried to pull the driver over, deRutte said. He chased the driver south to the Dry Creek Road exit, where the driver got off the freeway and went south on Kinley Drive before turning onto Westside.

As he chased the man south on Westside, the officer noticed that one tire on the Mercedes-Benz was “low or flat or gone,” deRutte said.

The driver crashed into a tree along a curve on Westside, just south of the intersection with Boehm Road, according to deRutte.

The officer made repeated attempts to pull the driver from the car even as it caught fire, but his efforts were unsuccessful, deRutte said.

The driver, who was the only person inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name.

No other injuries were reported.