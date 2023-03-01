Multiple Santa Rosa schools enter lockdown after student injured in fight at Montgomery High School

Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa entered a full lockdown of its campus shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to police, leading to lockdowns of multiple other local schools.

A fight between at least two students inside a classroom at Montgomery resulted in an injury and led to the lockdown, Santa Rosa Police Department spokesperson Chris Mahurin said.

Officers found and detained a suspect, who had fled from the school, Mahurin confirmed just after noon. He was located off campus, he added.

Mahurin did not provide further details regarding the injury, though other area schools reported in communications to parents and faculty that a Montgomery student had been stabbed.

Fight at Montgomery High School - No Active Threat to Students or Staff



This is an on-going investigation and more information will be released soon. https://t.co/gLXYre6QH0 pic.twitter.com/R2j6UrshqK — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) March 1, 2023

Santa Rosa French-American Charter School, Slater Middle School and Brook Hill Elementary were also placed on lockdown, according to Vanessa Wedderburn, public information officer with Santa Rosa City Schools.

Manzanita Elementary, Village Elementary and Spring Lake Middle schools were briefly placed on lockdown, which lifted after noon, according to the Rincon Valley Unified School District.

Strawberry and Yulupa elementary schools went on lockdown, as well, and were also lifted shortly after noon, according to an email to parents sent by officials with the Bennett Valley Unified School District.

A Press Democrat reporter and photographer were at Montgomery High School, located along Hahman Drive in east Santa Rosa. Three Santa Rosa police vehicles were parked in front of the school, but nobody else was outside on the campus.

