Police arrested a Berkeley man this weekend after an officer found about 38.5 grams of crystal meth on his person after fleeing on a bicycle, according to authorities.

A Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officer attempted to pull over a man riding a bicycle Saturday in the 4000 block of Redwood Drive, according to a news release from the agency.

The suspect attempted to pedal away from the officer while also throwing narcotics in an attempt to destroy them.

Eventually police caught up to the cyclist, identified as Bruce Wallace, and arrested him, according to a release.

During the arrest, the officer located crystal meth packaged in smaller baggies, a meth pipe and more than $1,220 cash on his person.

Wallace was arrested on suspicion of destroying evidence, resisting arrest and multiple drug-related charges, including possessing meth for sale. He also had three outstanding warrants ― one in El Dorado County for possessing meth for sale and two in Alameda County for assault with a deadly weapon and drug possession.

Wallace was booked about 6:45 p.m. into Sonoma County jail on a bail of $5,000. He was still in jail as of Tuesday morning.

