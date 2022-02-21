Police: Bicyclist injured after riding past red light in Santa Rosa

A 32-year-old homeless man was taken to a hospital last week after he was hit by a vehicle as he road a bicycle in southwest Santa Rosa, police said.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Stony Point Road and Stony Point Plaza, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The man rode east through the intersection against a red light, said Sgt. Matt Crosbie.

A 24-year-old man driving north on Stony Point Road had a green light when he drove into the intersection and hit the cyclist from the side, Crosbie said.

When police arrived, the cyclist was lying in the road. He was in stable condition, with injuries including head trauma and a broken left arm, Crosbie said.

The cyclist “displayed signs of intoxication” after he was taken to a hospital, Crosbie said, noting that the results of a toxicology test were pending.

The 24-year-old driver was not intoxicated, according to police.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.