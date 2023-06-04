Police: Cause of fatal Rohnert Park crash determined

24-hour toll-free hotline is administered by the North Bay Suicide Prevention Program of Buckelew Programs: 855-587-6373

Other resources for those experiencing mental health crises:

How it works: Routes callers to trained mental health professionals at regional crisis centers, who then refer those in need to local crisis support services.

The cause of an early morning crash in Rohnert Park, which left one person dead Saturday, has been determined to be suicide, according to officials.

The single-vehicle collision, reported shortly before 4 a.m., occurred in the 600 block of the Rohnert Park Expressway, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Police, fire and medical personnel arrived within minutes of the report and found an overturned gray, two-door sedan in the eastbound lanes of the roadway. Emergency personnel found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an alert issued by police.

Authorities closed off the eastbound lanes from the shopping center entrance to Labath Avenue for about five hours Saturday while the crash was investigated.

Investigators determined the sedan flipped over after it was driven into a shopping center sign.

