Police find no crime connected to kidnapping report by Sonoma County ’mom influencer’

Police say they have found no evidence that a crime was committed following an investigation into claims made by a Sonoma County ’mom influencer’ that a couple attempted to kidnap her two young children at a local shopping center.

The woman, identified in a KTVU Fox 2 television report as Katie Sorensen, made the allegations in a pair of viral videos posted to her Instagram page earlier this week. Sorensen said an unknown man and woman followed her and her children into the Petaluma Michaels craft store on North McDowell Boulevard before the couple tried to abduct her son and daughter in the Redwood Gateway Shopping Center parking lot.

In a Nixle alert, Petaluma police said they interviewed the couple, who denied Sorensen’s claims.

“To date, the investigation has produced no evidence or witnesses corroborating the account provided by the reporting party,” police said in the alert. “Evidence gathered has served to support the account provided by the couple from the store.”

Police had been investigating Sorensen’s report as a case of “suspicious circumstances,” noting inconsistencies between her initial account to officers of the incident occurring on Dec. 7 and what she alleged in the videos. In the viral clips, police said she made new claims that the man who followed her tried to grab her double stroller while she was putting one of her children in her car.

Police interviewed Sorensen again on Monday. She told authorities she would testify to the new allegations, and that she wanted the couple prosecuted, police said.

By Monday, the social media videos had received about 4 million views combined before they were removed that evening. They were replaced with a note saying they were deleted to protect “my family and the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

As of Friday morning, Sorensen’s Instagram account appears to have been taken down.

Police have closed the investigation, unless they receive any new evidence.

On Friday morning, Petaluma police did not immediately respond to calls from a Press Democrat reporter.

