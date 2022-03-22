Police identify man shot, dumped in downtown Santa Rosa after bar fight

The man who died over the weekend after being shot and dumped in a downtown Santa Rosa alley has been identified as a local man, according to authorities.

Dominic Zumsteg, 24, of Santa Rosa was identified by the Sonoma County coroner.

Zumsteg was found by officers dumped in an alley in the 800 block of Fourth Street in downtown Santa Rosa early Saturday after a bar fight.

He was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he died of injuries from a single gunshot wound, Santa Rosa police said in a news release.

The deadly incident began Friday evening after an argument outside a Mendocino Avenue bar led to gunfire, a witness reported to police. Authorities allege that four people, including Zumsteg, got into a car to flee the scene when one of the passengers began firing a weapon, hitting Zumsteg, who sat shotgun.

Officers found video footage on Fourth Street that showed a tan sedan pulling up to a business and the occupants removing a body and placing it in an adjacent alley.

Authorities arrested three people they believe were the other occupants of the car: two 17-year-olds and a 24-year-old driver.

The adult suspect, 24-year-old Antonio Boyd of Petaluma, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to murder after the fact. Both 17-year-olds, one from Rohnert Park and the other from Petaluma, were booked into Juvenile Hall. One faces murder charges while the other was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder after the fact. The teenage suspects’ names were not released because of their age.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.