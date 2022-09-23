Police investigate antisemitic flyers left on east Santa Rosa residents’ driveways

Plastic bags filled with antisemitic flyers were found Friday morning on driveways in east Santa Rosa prompting neighborhood concern and a police investigation.

The bags were thrown at dozens of houses “with no rhyme or reason,” Santa Rosa police Sgt. Christopher Mahurin said. They focused on members of U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration who are Jewish, or perceived to be Jewish, according to photos of the flyers.

The pamphlets are imprinted with the logo of GoyimTV, the media brand created by Sonoma County native and hatemonger Jon Minadeo. They are readily downloaded and printed through Minadeo’s website, so it’s unclear if he is personally involved with distribution. The flyers have appeared in recent months across the Bay Area, including Windsor in June.

Santa Rosa police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, thought it’s unclear if any criminal charges could be pursued because no threats were made, though the antisemitic nature is “still unacceptable,” Mahurin said.

Officials don’t have any information that could help identify a suspect and asked community members to send authorities any surveillance footage of the incident.

