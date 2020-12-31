Police: Ku Klux Klan flyers dropped at homes in Northern California

TULELAKE — Some 15 to 20 packages filled with rice and Ku Klux Klan flyers were scattered around a small town in Northern California near the Oregon border, according to police.

Residents of Tulelake, California found the materials on the doorsteps of their homes and businesses, the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Oregon reported.

The fliers claim the “radical left” was trying to steal the 2020 election and institute a Communist agenda.

Tulelake Police Chief Tony Ross said this week that KKK recruitment paraphernalia also appeared in town about four years ago. He said police haven't identified a culprit in either case.

Ross said a person found responsible could be charged with offensive littering but advertisements for the hate group are generally considered free speech and are not illegal.