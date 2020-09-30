Police: Man arrested after firing shots inside Petaluma hotel room

Petaluma police arrested a 52-year-old Lodi man Tuesday after they said he fired nine rounds from a handgun from inside a hotel room, just missing a woman in an adjacent room.

Jose Gomez Nunez was being held Wednesday at Sonoma County Jail on $250,000 bail on seven felony charges, including being a felon in possession of a gun. He was due in court Thursday.

Police were called around 9:30 a.m. to the Motel Six on North McDowell Boulevard for reports of gunfire into a room occupied by the unidentified woman.

When police arrived, they arrested Gomez Nunez in front of his motel room and found him carrying a loaded 9mm handgun, Sgt. Patrick Gerke said.

Police believe Gomez Nunez fired nine rounds from inside his room, several of which went through the wall into the woman’s room.

She was not struck by any of the bullets, police said.

Two rounds were fired through a motel room door, one entered an unoccupied room and another was located in a second story balcony railing, police said.

Police said Gomez Nunez is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

