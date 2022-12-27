An unidentified man fled after pushing over and breaking a “large nutcracker decoration” in downtown Petaluma earlier this month, police said.

Investigators are still looking for the man and are asking for help identifying him, according to the Petaluma Police Department, which released surveillance footage of him Monday evening.

The statue was in downtown Petaluma’s Theater Square when it was pushed over around 11:40 p.m. Dec. 10. Its owner wants to press charges and the incident is being investigated as vandalism, police said.

The man entered a nearby parking garage, where the surveillance footage was captured.

The man appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 25 with a medium build. He wore a white baseball cap with the words “Let’s party,” a camouflaged sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

Police say anyone with information should call 707-778-4372.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi