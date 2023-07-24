Police: Man found dead of apparent gunshot in Santa Rosa fast food restaurant drive-thru

A Santa Rosa man was found dead by police Sunday night after what investigators believe was a shooting near a Jack in the Box in southeast Santa Rosa, authorities said.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received multiple calls about 11:30 p.m. reporting gunshots in the area of Santa Rosa Avenue and Burt Street, Lt. Josh Ludtke said Monday.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old man without a pulse lying at the end of the drive-through of a Jack in the Box at 2755 Santa Rosa Ave.

Based on evidence and witness accounts, he had what is believed to be at least one gunshot wound, police said.

He was pronounced dead the the scene.

The name of the man, who police said was not an employee of the fast food chain, will be released by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office after his family is notified.

The Jack in the Box was open during the time of the shooting, Ludtke said, but was closed after police began their investigation.

A call to the business was not answered Monday morning.

Investigators are still looking into the situation leading up to the shooting, including how many people were involved.

Witnesses or those with related information are encouraged to contact Santa Rosa Police Department’s Violent Crime Team at 707-543-3590 or online at srcity.org/CrimeTips.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.