Police: Missing Santa Rosa boy returned home safe

Santa Rosa police had been looking for a teenager who went missing Wednesday after possibly suffering a mental health crisis, but he has returned home safe, police said.

Israel Hoyo Chavez, 17, returned to his family’s home at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Ryan Cogbill.

Authorities asked for any information that could help in locating him. They thanked the public for its assistance.

