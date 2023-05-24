Police: Mountain lion spotted crossing Cloverdale trail

A Cloverdale resident reported getting a little too close for comfort to a mountain lion Tuesday morning after the animal crossed in front of them on River Park Trail, police said.

The person said the lion crossed the path going east towards the Russian River at approximately 8:30 a.m. according to a Nixle alert from police.

Police searched the area for the animal and notified people on the trail about the sighting Tuesday. Additionally, North Bay Animal Services is investigating the sighting, police said.

River Park Trail runs north to south just west of the river between Cloverdale River Park to the north and Cloverdale Cemetery to the south.

Officials are encouraging residents in the area to use caution when walking on the trail.

According to authorities, if you encounter a mountain lion, do not approach it. Pick up your children, leash pets, and stand close to other adults. Make yourself appear as large as possible. Open your jacket, and raise your arms. Yell, shout, and make any loud sound to disrupt and discourage predatory behavior. Maintain eye contact.

Never run past or from a mountain lion. Never bend over or crouch down. Slowly create distance by backing away, and give mountain lions the time and ability to move out of the area.

For more information, go to mountainlion.org.