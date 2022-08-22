Police: Petaluma man carrying cocaine pulls gun downtown

Petaluma police arrested a man suspected of pointing a gun at multiple people downtown Sunday evening.

George Ruiz, 22, of Petaluma, was arrested and booked in jail on suspicion of the following charges: assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm in public, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a large capacity magazine

On Sunday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report of a man brandishing a firearm in Downtown Petaluma, pointing it at multiple patrons on Kentucky Street near Washington Street, according to the department in a news release.

Officers went to the location and contacted Ruiz, who matched the suspect’s description, police said.

Ruiz was detained without incident and officers found he had a Smith & Wesson pistol in his front waistband as well as suspected cocaine, police said.

Officials said the pistol was loaded, had a large-capacity magazine and the serial number appeared to be altered as a records check on the firearm was unsuccessful.

