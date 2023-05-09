Santa Rosa police arrested a 19-year-old Rohnert Park man Monday night after they found a pound of psychedelic mushrooms and a large amount of cash in his possession, officials said Tuesday.

Detectives stopped the man, who they identified as a potential cocaine and mushroom dealer, about 11:45 p.m. as he drove his vehicle in the 200 block of Myrtle Avenue in Cotati.

In executing a search warrant, police found $11,000 in the man’s vehicle, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The packaged mushrooms, an additional $7,000 in cash, a loaded Glock pistol and digital scales were later found by detectives at the suspect’s home in the 1000 block of Civic Center Drive.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Bedoya, 19, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possessing and transporting drugs for sale and having a gun while dealing drugs.

Bedoya was still being held in lieu of $350,000 bail as of Tuesday afternoon.

A bill introduced in 2022 by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would decriminalize the possession of “magic mushrooms,” and other hallucinogenic substances, in California.

A third reading of the legislation, Senate Bill 58, was ordered May 2.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.