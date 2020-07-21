Police seek help finding missing elderly Petaluma man

Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk elderly man missing since Sunday.

Tung Le, 76, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday. He suffers from cognitive disabilities and medical conditions that require medication, Sgt. Ryan Suhrke said.

Le is Asian, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and is missing most of his right arm. He was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers baseball hat and a brown jacket.

His family told police that he normally leaves his Fieldstone Lane residence in the morning, takes a bus ride to various parts of Petaluma and returns home in the evening.

Le may have left his east Petaluma house early Monday morning before his family realized he was gone.

He has never failed to return home, police said.

Le does not have a cell phone with him. He has lived in Petaluma for the past seven months, but is originally from the Los Angeles area.

Petaluma police searched Monday but have no information to go on, Suhrke said.

Anyone with information about Le or thinks they may have seen him is asked to call Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.

